Audius Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $264.49 million and approximately $20.77 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

