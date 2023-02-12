Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $18.41 or 0.00083708 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.80 billion and $223.00 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00063127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00025347 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

