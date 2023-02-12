AVINOC (AVINOC) Hits Market Cap of $98.44 Million

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $98.44 million and $443,902.75 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AVINOC has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00432343 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.98 or 0.28639157 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000189 BTC.

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

