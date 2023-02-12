Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AVVIY has been the subject of several research reports. Investec lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.49) to GBX 546 ($6.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.49) to GBX 520 ($6.25) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 535 ($6.43) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.50.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $10.62 on Friday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

