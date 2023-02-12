Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $66.64 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $9.88 or 0.00045388 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $996.90 million and approximately $66.64 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,910,035 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,910,035.41240501 in circulation. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

