Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires 44,400 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

