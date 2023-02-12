Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.07% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $263.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $276.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,059 shares of company stock valued at $14,795,942. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.