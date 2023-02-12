Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 13,500 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.12% of Gentherm worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 7.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $91.54.

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Gentherm news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,649.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gentherm news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,649.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $100,023.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

