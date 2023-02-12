Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 36,855 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,855 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Mercury Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -676.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

