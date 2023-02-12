B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

RILYZ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.30. 114,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,049. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

