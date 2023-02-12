B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Stock Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,531. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

