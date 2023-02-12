B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Acquires $507,375.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $507,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.