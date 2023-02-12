B. Riley Lowers Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $55.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARWR. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

ARWR stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $54.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.