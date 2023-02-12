Badger DAO Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00013249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $54.92 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,958,878 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

