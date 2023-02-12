BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 370,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,444 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESF opened at $10.44 on Friday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

