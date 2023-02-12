Bank of Montreal Can Buys 7,431 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $205,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,619,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,816,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $481.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $506.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $460.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.99.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

