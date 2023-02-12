Bank of Montreal Can Has $152.53 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753,698 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.56% of Fastenal worth $152,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Articles

