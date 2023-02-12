Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,491,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,559 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.66% of Open Text worth $120,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Open Text by 215.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of OTEX opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.51%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

