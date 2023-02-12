Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $134,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $155.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.