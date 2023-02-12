Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,722,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,228 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $247,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEP. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

