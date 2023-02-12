Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,151 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of BlackRock worth $181,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,574 shares of company stock worth $34,178,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Up 1.1 %

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

BLK opened at $723.51 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $728.41 and its 200 day moving average is $684.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

