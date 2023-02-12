Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Short Interest Update

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 305.3% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Banner Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNNR. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 275.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BNNR opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Banner Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

About Banner Acquisition

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

