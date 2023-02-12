Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.34% of Baozun worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Baozun by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Baozun by 1,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of BZUN opened at $6.90 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

