Barclays Raises Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $74.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDAY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.64.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.68 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $437,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,105,000 after acquiring an additional 658,046 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $366,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,456 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 201,546 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.