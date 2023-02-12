Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 509 ($6.12) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BDEV. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.29) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.37) to GBX 490 ($5.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.04) to GBX 462 ($5.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 503 ($6.05).
Barratt Developments Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 472.40 ($5.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 944.80. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 630.60 ($7.58). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 432 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 417.47.
Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend
Insider Transactions at Barratt Developments
In other news, insider Mike Scott sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.87), for a total transaction of £43,006.95 ($51,697.26).
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
