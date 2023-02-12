Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 509 ($6.12) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BDEV. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.29) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.37) to GBX 490 ($5.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.04) to GBX 462 ($5.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 503 ($6.05).

Barratt Developments Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 472.40 ($5.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 944.80. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 630.60 ($7.58). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 432 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 417.47.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Barratt Developments

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.20%.

In other news, insider Mike Scott sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.87), for a total transaction of £43,006.95 ($51,697.26).

About Barratt Developments

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Featured Stories

