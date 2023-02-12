Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Down 54.6% in January

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the January 15th total of 300,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMWYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €80.00 ($86.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.40.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,636. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.