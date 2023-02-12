BBR Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $122.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

