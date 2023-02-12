BBR Partners LLC Invests $198,000 in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. BBR Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of biote at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in biote in the second quarter worth $49,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in biote in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get biote alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at biote

In other news, CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

biote Stock Performance

BTMD opened at $4.75 on Friday. biote Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that biote Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About biote

(Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.