BBR Partners LLC Takes Position in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW)

BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
biote Stock Performance
Shares of BTMDW opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36. biote Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.
Insider Transactions at biote
In related news, CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar purchased 13,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
biote Company Profile
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
