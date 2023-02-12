Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 476.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDRFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

