Bellevue Group AG Decreases Holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Inhibrx worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inhibrx by 633.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Inhibrx by 418.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:INBX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.10. 218,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,018. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.97. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54.

In other Inhibrx news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $283,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,243,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,942,266.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,088,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,155,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,674,152.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $283,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,243,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,942,266.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,810 shares of company stock worth $4,576,301 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

