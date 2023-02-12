Bellevue Group AG Increases Stock Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.33% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 163,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,630. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.72.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.