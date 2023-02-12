Bellevue Group AG Invests $1.05 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after buying an additional 629,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after purchasing an additional 223,279 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,483,000 after purchasing an additional 627,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,476,000 after purchasing an additional 214,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $1,003,987.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,144,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,664 shares of company stock worth $30,814,048 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of A traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.55. 934,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,658. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

