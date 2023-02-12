Bellevue Group AG Sells 1,090 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded up $4.01 on Friday, hitting $159.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.65 and its 200 day moving average is $154.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

