Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of BLCM stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.20.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
