BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $37.00 at Stephens

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRBR. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.