BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $42.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,144,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,035,000 after acquiring an additional 283,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BellRing Brands by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,177,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,102,000 after purchasing an additional 569,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

