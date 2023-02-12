Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Position Lowered by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $37,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $62.24 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

