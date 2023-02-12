BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $142.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.69.

BioNTech stock opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $189.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.50 and its 200 day moving average is $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,388 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,910,000 after acquiring an additional 518,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BioNTech by 21.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,527,000 after buying an additional 321,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

