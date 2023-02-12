BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $142.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.69.
BioNTech Stock Up 0.7 %
BioNTech stock opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $189.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.50 and its 200 day moving average is $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.20.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
