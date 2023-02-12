Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $123.57 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $123.57 or 0.00565703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.39 billion and $197.57 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,838.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00186984 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00051273 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000916 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,310,325 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
