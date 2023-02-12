Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.80 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $30.28 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00211657 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00074822 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00057057 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001244 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.