BitShares (BTS) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $31.96 million and $646,995.57 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008211 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005328 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002013 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

