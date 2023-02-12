BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $671.07 million and $36.45 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004871 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000989 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001544 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

