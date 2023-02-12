Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Cut to Underperform at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00.

BKH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 129.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

