BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of DSU opened at $9.93 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

