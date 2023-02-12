BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 28th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

BGR stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

