Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance
BIGZ stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $13.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
