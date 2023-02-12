Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BIGZ stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $13.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 832,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 156,045 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 525,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 74,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

