BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BLW opened at $13.78 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 130,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

