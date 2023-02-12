BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of BLW opened at $13.78 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
