Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance
BTT opened at $22.39 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
