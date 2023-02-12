Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

BTT opened at $22.39 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth $308,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth $213,000.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

