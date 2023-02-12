BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

MHD opened at $12.35 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth about $161,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

