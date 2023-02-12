BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
MHD opened at $12.35 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
